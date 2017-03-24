PainCare Holdings delivers the ability for GPP physicians to spend more time with patients.

Let's face it…as we grow older…it hurts…

We have discovered some interesting things. In the weeks to come we will be developing an entire section of this site devoted to information on how you can live healthier lives, stay more active, and ultimately avoid painful conditions associated with aging longer!

Determining the correct approach to intervention and treatment is a "critical core competency" of the practice. Whether a patient's condition is best treated with therapy, trigger point injections, implanted pumps, traditional drugs, percutaneous (killing sympathetic nerves) procedures, neuroblative therapies (killing of select sensory nerves to stop chronic, non-productive pain) or a combination of the above, we can find a way to balance your pain treatment with your goals, and your life's day-to-day activities!

Georgia Pain Physicians, P.C. is a nationally recognized pain management practice that has achieved acclaim for its conservative approach to pain management. Our core philosophy revolves around the goal of finding a balance between the severity of the medical condition, and the patient’s desire and ability to engage in their own treatment.

Every case is based on a search for the root cause of a patient's pain, not just a "quick fix" approach aimed only at symptomatic relief. When pain is managed properly, the net result is a more active lifestyle, which in itself leads to a healthier existence.

Here are just a few conditions that can cause chronic pain:

migraines and cluster headaches

reflex sympathetic dystrophy

failed back surgery syndrome

fibromyalgia

immune system disorders

vertebroplasty (vertebral compression fracture)

herniated disc

failed discectomy

osteoarthritis

cancer

back pain

neck pain

myofacial pain

complex regional pain syndrome

The Diagnosis – the art of listening

The latest diagnostic tools and technologies are used by the professionals at Georgia Pain Physicians to make accurate assessments:

Electrodiagnostic nerve testing

traditional MRI’s,

x-rays

bone scans

diagnostic spinal injections

However, the most important information comes from our patients. The doctors you meet with will spend time asking questions and listening to your answers. We understand that you, and your personal experiences with your pain, represent some of the most important data available to us for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.

Georgia Pain Physicians is privileged to work with many of the world’s foremost medical device and pharmaceutical companies. Some of these firms have developed best-of-breed e-Learning simulations to illustrate the processes involved in pain transmission.

These materials are targeted to physicians, but also appropriate for patients interested in the physiological aspects of pain, and tools used to treat chronic pain. Special thanks to Purdue Pharma LP, ANS, and Medtronic.